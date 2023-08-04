Nancy Richards Farese - Southwire

Southwire is proud to celebrate Nancy Richards Farese, board member, shareholder and daughter of Southwire founder, Roy Richards Sr., who has been named as one of 10 outstanding women leaders who comprise the 2023 class of Women in Manufacturing Hall of Fame inductees.

The Women in Manufacturing Hall of Fame was created in 2019 by the Women in Manufacturing Association (WiM) and proceeds raised through its efforts support the Women in Manufacturing Education Foundation (WiMEF). The Hall of Fame recognizes women who have made, or are making, renowned contributions to the manufacturing industry while supporting, promoting and inspiring other women in manufacturing.