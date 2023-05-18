As I grow older, I sometimes look at things from different perspectives, not the least of which is the sobering fact that at 74 years old, I am in the late evening of my life.

A man who has reached my age lives, on average, to about 85, according to the Social Security life expectancy calculator. That may be too generous, but using it as a mark, I have 11 years remaining, or some 4,015 days. Now that is a sobering thought.

