As I grow older, I sometimes look at things from different perspectives, not the least of which is the sobering fact that at 74 years old, I am in the late evening of my life.
A man who has reached my age lives, on average, to about 85, according to the Social Security life expectancy calculator. That may be too generous, but using it as a mark, I have 11 years remaining, or some 4,015 days. Now that is a sobering thought.
Pondering the number of days left, however many or few there might be, I think of the ones which have passed by me, roughly 27,000, and what disposition was made of them. Though there have been far more good days than bad, many were misplaced to wasted time — much too much of it. Many were squandered on foolish pursuits and daydreams, and others flitted away in worries and stress.
Though there is nothing that can be done about those already in the book, I hope to be able to redeem the days to come.
In my remaining 4,000 days, if that is the time the Good Lord has granted me, I will thank Him more for the time I’ve had and for the span He predestined before the beginning of days that I will walk this old plain. In the book of Job, it is said, “A man’s days are numbered. You know the number of his months. He cannot live longer than the time You have set.” (Job, 14:5, NLV)
I know now that my chief aim in life is to glorify God but quickly admit to falling short of the mark in so many ways. Certainly there were many of those past days that I did not — and still do not at times — even consider any purpose other than my own worldly ambition.
I desire to spend as much of the balance of my life as possible with family because, other than faith, there is nothing more important. As we age, I think we develop a much stronger sense of family ties, especially as we lose loved ones and wish we had spent more time letting them know and showing them how much we loved them.
I want to give more of myself in service to others. Since retiring, I have devoted some time, but not nearly enough, to helping those in need, which has really shown me that it is indeed more blessed to give than to receive. The Lord of heaven supplies all our needs according to His riches, but also calls on us to lend our talents and our time to those who need a hand up along the way and to share the love He has for us.
I really want to learn to worry less each day and to rely on my Lord, my family and my friends for support when I need it most, as aging brings more of those times physically and emotionally.
There aren’t that many days left on my life’s calendar, but I am trusting that those that do remain will reflect a little ray of light where there is darkness. It is sometimes said that today is the first day of the rest of your life. I want to remember that and act and live as though it might also be my last.
As someone wisely said, those of us who are “older” have been spared another day because God has a purpose for us in that day. I pray that I will know that purpose and seek to fulfill it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.