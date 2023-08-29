Fans encouraged to purchase tickets, parking in advance for UWG football opener

We have officially reached game week at the University of West Georgia as the 22nd-ranked Wolves are set to host Limestone on Thursday night, August 31, at Ra-Lin Field. Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets and parking in advance of Thursday’s season opener.
General admission tickets for Thursday are $10 and reserved Lot B parking, which is the closest lot to the stadium is $10. Fans can also purchase a reserved chair back seat for $20 and a premium tailgate friendly spot in Lot B for $60.
