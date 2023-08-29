Fans encouraged to purchase tickets, parking in advance for UWG football opener

 Photo Credit UWG Athletics

We have officially reached game week at the University of West Georgia as the 22nd-ranked Wolves are set to host Limestone on Thursday night, August 31, at Ra-Lin Field. Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets and parking in advance of Thursday’s season opener.

General admission tickets for Thursday are $10 and reserved Lot B parking, which is the closest lot to the stadium is $10. Fans can also purchase a reserved chair back seat for $20 and a premium tailgate friendly spot in Lot B for $60.