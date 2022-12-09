Due to Covid, President Biden hadn’t celebrated in the White House since his Inauguration. It was time to exercise the social and diplomatic muscle afforded his office. He recently held a state dinner to fete the president of France, Emanuel Macron and his wife.

I scan online comments and am outraged by the outrage. Comments mocked the cost of the dinner and criticism arose from lobstermen about the 200 butter-poached Maine lobsters that gave their live to be an entrée.

