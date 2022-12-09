Due to Covid, President Biden hadn’t celebrated in the White House since his Inauguration. It was time to exercise the social and diplomatic muscle afforded his office. He recently held a state dinner to fete the president of France, Emanuel Macron and his wife.
I scan online comments and am outraged by the outrage. Comments mocked the cost of the dinner and criticism arose from lobstermen about the 200 butter-poached Maine lobsters that gave their live to be an entrée.
Internet comments provide an unscientific sample, like taking the public pulse; like holding a finger to the wind to gage public opinion. News stories often have video, which provides another source of information.
Would internet trolls prefer that the dinner be catered by McDonalds? That’s already been done by the former president, when he welcomed the Clemson Tigers, national college football champions, to the White House. I was embarrassed for the country.
The United States shouldn’t save money when we entertain. I want us to hold glitzy festivities in the White House, in the most powerful and one of the most beautiful cities in the world. Events should be impressive and elegant. I don’t need anything on the scale of the Queen’s funeral, because Americans don’t have that many costumes in our closet.
But I want us to dazzle the dignitaries who dine on our lobsters. I want every head of state who wasn’t at the White House dinner to read about the occasion that was held on the night when social and diplomatic obligations converged.
Last weekend also observed the 45th annual Kennedy Center honors. The National Cultural Center is the nation's living memorial to President Kennedy. The ceremony added glamor to Washington in a celebration of culture. But online gripes put the event into similar categories as the state dinner: expensive, self-indulgent and self-congratulatory. I think the ceremony demonstrated how we value the arts.
I’m a fan of some honorees, like singer Gladys Knight and actor George Clooney. I appreciate their contributions to their industry, and they deserve an award. When I saw photos of the event, I flashed back to an earlier chapter of my professional life.
It was 1992, coincidentally a presidential election year. I was involved with a civic literacy program that introduced school children to voting and provided them an opportunity to vote at the polls on the same candidates and issues as their parents. The nonprofit Kids Voting launched in Tempe, Arizona and Charlotte participated.
The Knight Foundation was a national sponsor. They made generous contributions to communities like Charlotte that have a Knight-Ridder newspapers and choose to start the new program. The Foundation recognized the importance of cultivating a life-long voting habit among America’s youth. They learned about democracy as part the Social Studies curriculum, and cast a vote along with their parents.
Twelve states participated the first year. Charlotte was the last community to sign on. Six months later, after printing curriculum, training teachers and securing volunteers for almost a hundred precincts, 40,000 K-12 students voted with their parents on Election Day. Two years later, the program expanded to forty states, and Charlotte was the model. So I asked the national office in Tempe if they wanted to hire me.
They said no, because they weren’t set up for staff in other states. But they called back and said, “What were we thinking—of course you’re hired.” My job included training Executive Directors, consulting on fundraising and organizing Boards of Directors.
I worked from home in Charlotte and was available three hours before the Arizona office opened. I traveled to Tempe six times a year and stayed two weeks at a time for conferences and meetings. The national office also hired a new Executive Director. She was a member of the Kennedy Center Board. That’s when I became familiar with the annual awards program.
Our new boss moved from D C and was friends with Secretary of State Madeleine Albright, who wore brooches to convey foreign policy messages. I made sure my daughter Sommer met Albright and attended some of her receptions.
I prepared for a third wave, the hat trick of complaints, during this week’s hotly-contested Senate run-off. But protests of a rigged election are nowhere in sight. Maybe election denial finally played out when two lawyers who went to court to claim voter fraud after the 2020 election were ordered to pay nearly $180,000 to the defendants they sued. A federal magistrate judge ordered the fine, saying their lawsuit aimed to “manipulate gullible members of the public and foment public unrest.”
I trust our electoral process and am glad that America wants to be the best at everything.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.