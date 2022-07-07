The family of Masen "Mase" McIntyre is looking to give back to the Bowdon community with the upstart of the Mase McIntyre Scholarship Fund.
McIntyre, who passed away on June 23, was a beloved graduate of Bowdon High School, where he played football and tennis.
Now his family is seeking to raise money to start a yearly scholarship for a Bowdon High School student — someone who roams the halls where Mase once did.
"Mase was so loved by his classmates and his fellow athletes and community, so we wanted to do something to give back," said Mase's grandmother LeMerle McIntyre.
"It will go to a recipient at Bowdon High School, chosen yearly," she said. "As far as the actual setup, we're waiting on advice for that —the best way to do it."
According to Angie Gibbs, who is helping to organize the fundraising, says there may be school-recognized fundraisers in the future, but there are none at this time.
Currently, the family is raising funds through a bracelet-selling campaign, and according to LeMerle McIntyre, the response so far has been very strong.
Bracelets are $10, and the 50-percent profit made on each purchase goes directly to the building of the Mase McIntyre Scholarship Fund. The last day to purchase a bracelet will be Saturday, July 9, but Gibbs says that if there is enough interest, there will be another sale.
According to Gibbs, donations can also be made to the P.O. Box at 505 Bowdon Ga., 30108 to the care of Monica Freeman. More information on how to donate or purchase a bracelet can be found on the Bowdon High Booster Club Facebook page.
"Our family so appreciates the donations in Mase's memory, and we are even more appreciative for the love, prayers, and continuous support and care of our friends, family, and surrounding communities."
