Hunter Huey

Heard County rising freshman football player Hunter Huey was injured in a side-by-side accident on Saturday afternoon. According to his family as of Tuesday, Huey is still hospitalized at Scottish Rite with swelling on his brain. He is pictured wearing his Middle School State Championship ring. 

 Photo Credit: Todd Huey on Facebook

The family of Heard County football player Hunter Huey is asking for payers this week, after he was hospitalized following an accident in a side-by-side on Saturday.

"He is a ninth-grader on our team and has been in our program since rec ball," said Heard County head football coach Shane Lasseter. "His older brother is Todd Jr. Huey and he is a senior on our football team."

