The family of Heard County football player Hunter Huey is asking for payers this week, after he was hospitalized following an accident in a side-by-side on Saturday.
"He is a ninth-grader on our team and has been in our program since rec ball," said Heard County head football coach Shane Lasseter. "His older brother is Todd Jr. Huey and he is a senior on our football team."
Not only is Todd Huey Jr. a senior, but he is also projected by Lasseter to be Heard County's starting quarterback at the team's first scrimmage game at Bowdon this Friday.
"Our team and coaches are very close, so this has been very hard on our boys, and we all love Hunter and Todd Jr. and want to do anything we can for them and the family," Lasseter said.
On July 30, the Huey family announced via Facebook that Hunter Huey was admitted to Scottish Rite pediatric intensive care unit (PICU) with swelling on his brain, following a "bad wreck" on their side-by-side vehicle. Huey was said to be in stable but critical condition.
The following day, Heard County High School invited members of the community for a time of prayer for Hunter and his family at Staples Stadium on Sunday.
"We invite you to come to Staples Stadium tonight at 7 p.m. to pray for Hunter Huey and his family. We invite students, staff, and the entire community as we come together to cover the Huey family in prayer during this difficult time. We serve a mighty God that we know hears the prayers of His people," the school wrote in the post.
On Monday, Huey's father issued another update via Facebook, saying, "We didn't get the results we wanted today on Hunters lungs but as they were doing the test I watched the POWER of God beating in his [heart] so strong. He was put back on the vent and we're praying for a miracle. He's stable but critical."
More updates will follow as further information becomes available.
