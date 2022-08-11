My brother Bob attended the recent Omega Grand Conclave in Charlotte. He had lunch with our cousin Karen, who gave him several items that belonged to our late uncle. Included was a guest column published October 30, 1978 in the now-defunct Charlotte News. The words from an Omega man, who along with grandfather, helped build the mighty Sixth District into the most influential in the fraternity, provides a slice of family history that I didn’t know.

Zoel S. Hargrave Jr. was a retired postal supervisor, former school teacher, past president of the Johnson C. Smith University Alumni Association and recipient of the university’s Trustee Merit Award. I’m filled with emotions when I see photos accompanying his column—a smiling Uncle Sylvester and our grandmother, who stands regally on her front porch. His column honors mothers for everything they do:

