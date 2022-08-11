My brother Bob attended the recent Omega Grand Conclave in Charlotte. He had lunch with our cousin Karen, who gave him several items that belonged to our late uncle. Included was a guest column published October 30, 1978 in the now-defunct Charlotte News. The words from an Omega man, who along with grandfather, helped build the mighty Sixth District into the most influential in the fraternity, provides a slice of family history that I didn’t know.
Zoel S. Hargrave Jr. was a retired postal supervisor, former school teacher, past president of the Johnson C. Smith University Alumni Association and recipient of the university’s Trustee Merit Award. I’m filled with emotions when I see photos accompanying his column—a smiling Uncle Sylvester and our grandmother, who stands regally on her front porch. His column honors mothers for everything they do:
Through good and bad, Mama kept us going
It did not dawn upon me when I was asked to be a guest columnist that this rare opportunity would be mine—to write about mama.
There are many places that I could begin this narrative, but in the interest of space, let’s begin with the second grade. I was in Miss Lillian Rudisill’s room and she did not allow trouble from any student. One day she was sick and mama was the substitute teacher. As I look back later, I must have been out of my mind.
Since I couldn’t cut up under Miss Rudisill, I would cut up under mama. Mama would never chastise or whip her son in class. I cut up for all of five minutes—nothing from mama. About that time I heard my name called to come to the front of the class. Needless to say, mama made an example of me, giving me the worse whipping in front of the class. Now, I know mama would never have tolerated this foolishness at home and I should have known that it would not work at school either. Mama was strict, but fair. At times we thought that she was a tyrant.
But, over the years we learned to understand what she was trying to teach. Love your brothers and sisters, be kind to them and respect them…Work hard…save your money…don’t ever spend all of your money…put some aside for a rainy day. Be nice and friendly to your neighbors—you never know when you will need their aid. When someone has befriended you, always send a thank you note to show your appreciation. Above all, be respectful to your elders. Woe be unto a child in my day who allegedly sassed older people.
We did not have a car, but as soon as you could walk, you attended Sunday School and church regularly. To this day, I believe that a person, to be able to cope and survive in our society, must be sustained by spiritual sustenance along with other fortitudes. I made it to high school and fortunately was able to graduate with my class. But, there was one hitch. I was not allowed to march due to an infraction of the principal’s rules. Some of us were quite upset. But again, mama to the rescue. On graduation night she corralled some of my friends and me, walked and talked to us; brought us ice cream and sodas until we calmed down. We thought that not marching was the end of the world. But mama assured us that it was not, and it wasn’t.
After graduation a lot of my friends were going to A&T State University. Since Johnson C. Smith was in my front door, I definitely did not want to go there. I wanted to go to A&T with my buddies. Daddy said that with five more to educate he could not afford it and to Smith I went. My first semester there saw me with a D+ average, summoned to Dean McKinney’s office for possible academic suspension. But, mama intervened. She talked to the dean, to me, to the Lord and who knows how many others. As a result I remained at Smith, got my work and established an excellent relationship that exists to this day.
I cannot tell you the countless number of students mama mothered during my tenure there and since that time. But, they remember ever so often. In the days of segregation we abided by the law because we thought this was the law of the land. However, we never felt inferior or like second-class citizens. We were always taught to hold our heads up high; that we were as good as anybody on God’s green earth. Above all—learn.
How mama kept her sanity rearing the six of us I’ll never know. We must have been therapy for her. She survived. Sometimes I have had the feeling that, if mama had had her druthers, all of her boys would be president of the United States and all the girls queen of England.
Mama, you know how we feel about you. For all of your brow-beating, kindnesses, sacrifices, understanding, love, wisdom, patience, etc., we thank you, and we love you.
