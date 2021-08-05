Family, friends want answers in unsolved slaying

The family of a woman whose 2000 slaying remains unsolved plans a balloon release Sunday to mark the anniversary of her death.
Laneshia Crowder, 21, the mother of two children, was found dead inside her Carroll County home on Aug. 14, 2000. Since then, her family and friends have hoped that the person responsible would be brought to justice, but so far the case remains unsolved.
An autopsy report failed to determine why the woman died, but her then 7-year-old son was found beaten so badly he sustained brain damage. Her two-year-old daughter, Lyric, was uninjured. And while Carroll County investigators say that the case is still active, those who remember Crowder as the “center” of their group express frustration that the case remains unsolved 20 years later.
On Sunday, Aug. 1, the family is scheduled to meet at 1022 Maple St. at around 5 p.m. They will begin to release balloons at around 5:30 p.m.
The case began on that night in August 2000, when the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call at about 10 p.m. to 270 Henson Circle inside Castleberry Heights in reference to “unknown trouble.”
The Carroll County Fire Department was first on the scene. When firefighters looked through a window, they saw a woman unconscious and a child on the floor with her. They saw the child move, but when they got inside they found that the woman was dead.
Crowder’s son, Kenneth Crowder, was taken to Children’s Health Care of Atlanta at Egleston, where he remained in serious condition. Her daughter, Lyric, was said to be unharmed and was later placed in the care of her grandmother.
Sheriff’s investigators were called and began gathering clues. But today, family members wonder why law officers have failed to determine how Crowder died, and they are frustrated by what they say is a lack of communication from them.
Crowder’s sister, Shawn Cofield, told the Times-Georgian on Friday, that she was told that there was no evidence found under the fingernails of both her sister and her son Kenneth — something that might be expected if both victims fought with an attacker, scratching at their skin.
“I don’t understand how that is even possible,” said Cofield.
According to Carroll County Communications Officer, Ashley Hulsey, Crowder did not have any medical conditions that could be attributed to a cause of death.
“There isn’t anything that we are aware of,” said Hulsey.
Since the night of the slaying, the family said they have not received much information from the sheriff’s department that can answer their questions about what happened to Crowder.
“What exactly are they investigating?” said Cofield.
Cofield said that what information they have received over the past 20 years, has come from sources other than investigators.
“They never reach out to us,” said Cofield. “Over the past five or six years, I have been reaching out to them.”
Cofield told the Times-Georgian, that the family feels very discouraged.
“It has affected us very bad,” said Cofield. “My niece [Lyric] wonders what’s wrong. She wants to help, but there isn’t really much she can do. In addition to that, my parents are starting to feel like giving up.”
Crowder’s second cousin, Luanda Glass, called the Times-Georgian on Friday and said that the family just wants the case solved.
“It was so many clues, but they didn’t follow up on them,” said Glass. “I feel like this case could have been solved in a timely manner and it hasn’t. We just want justice for Lane and her two children.”
Yet the sheriff’s office maintains that the case remains active. In fact, Cofield said that after she called the sheriff’s office last week, she was told that investigators currently have a person of interest that they wish to question. Hulsey confirmed that fact when contacted by the newspaper, but declined to elaborate on the record.
However, Cofield said investigators told her they couldn’t do anything yet because of COVID.
“That’s telling me that they are never going to do anything about it,” said Cofield.
Hulsey said that over the past year and a half, investigators have reviewed the original case files and evidence, and have resubmitted pieces of evidence as well.
She also said that the sheriff’s department has made posts about the case on their social media platforms, and has done interviews with several Atlanta stations, even participating in a cold case podcast, all in efforts to generate new leads and interest.
“There are several things we are waiting on,” Hulsey said. “We have been hit with a few COVID obstacles, but are very hopeful we can continue our process soon.”
Meanwhile, Crowder’s family and friends strongly believe that Crowder’s boyfriend at the time had something to do with the murder. They said that reports that the man was incarcerated at the time are false.
“He visited the hospital after her death,” said Amanda Tinch, who described herself as a good friend of Crowder. “We saw him there.”
But according to Hulsey, the sheriff’s department has eliminated the boyfriend as a suspect.
“He was in jail during the time of the murder,” said Hulsey. “We have phone records from the jail to prove it. In order for him to have been released, he would have had to make bail, which he couldn’t do at the time.”
“This is the first time we are celebrating Crowder since her death,” said April Neal, another of Crowder’s good friends. “And hopefully, we can celebrate Lane like this for years to come.
“Still to this day, I just don’t understand why anyone would want to do this to her.”
Tinch said that her friend’s death was a shock to her.
“I couldn’t believe it. The person who did it is still out there, and we don’t know who it is.”
According to her friends, Crowder was the youngest in her group of friends, yet acted very mature. Astreda Shackleford, a friend of Crowder, described her as “motherly.”
“It took a toll on me when it happened,” said Shackleford. “Although she was the youngest of us, she had the oldest mindset.
“Her death has put me more so in a protective state of mind, because we don’t know who did it. But, she’s resting right now and is at peace, so I feel better knowing that.”
All of the family members and friends say they are just looking for closure. After 20 years, they said that they cannot move forward until they are able to get justice.
“She was our center,” said Princess Crowder, a family member and friend of Crowder. “We all feel like it’s time for us to have some closure.
“It’s still an open wound for us, and I hope that this will lead us to the answers that we need.”
