FRANKLIN, GA — Authorities in Heard County found a body Tuesday inside a car that belonged to a woman who has been missing for four months.
And multiple news agencies were quoting family sources Wednesday afternoon as saying that the body was that of Natalie Jones, who has been missing since she was seen leaving a July 4 party at Jackson’s Gap, Alabama. The GBI, however, said the body has not been identified and is pending an autopsy, a bureau spokesperson said.
The vehicle was discovered by a local resident who was bush hogging a wooded area well off the roadway near the intersection of Roosterville Road and Welcome Road in northern Heard County, according to an article by the Heard Citizen. That location is approximately three miles south of the Carroll County line.
Jones, the mother of two, was last seen leaving a Fourth of July party at Jackson’s Gap, Alabama, around midnight in a pink 2002 Chevrolet Cavalier. The Heard Citizen reported that Jones last sent a text message to a friend saying “I made it.”
But Jones never made it to her residence and the Heard County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from the GBI, have been actively searching for Jones ever since.
The Citizen notes that the case has received some national attention in recent weeks, including mentions by Dr. Phil and Nancy Grace.
Lawmen said Wednesday that the investigation is ongoing and further details and updates will be shared as they become available.
Meanwhile, Jones’ family and friends have started a GoFundMe account to help pay for funeral costs.
