Near the end of last week, Villa Rica High School announced the hiring of Wildcat alumnus James Bailey to take over as the school’s head basketball coach.
Bailey graduated from Villa Rica High School in 1989.
In basketball, he was a 2-time 4-AAAA Region Champion, and he currently holds records at VRHS for the most points (over 1500) and the most rebounds (over 1500), and his #33-basketball jersey was retired.
In addition to his success on the basketball court, he was a member of the 1986 State Championship Football Team, where he played as a starting tight end and as a free safety.
After graduating from VRHS, Bailey received over 100 basketball and football scholarship offers.
He accepted a full basketball scholarship to the University of Mississippi (Ole Miss) where he graduated in 1994 with a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration. During his time at Ole Miss, he was a dual-sport athlete in basketball and football.
Since graduating from Ole Miss, Coach Bailey has led successful recreational programs and has served on the coaching staff in the Villa Rica Cluster for middle and high school sports, including serving as the head basketball coach for the VRHS Lady Wildcats in 2011 and as an assistant boys’ basketball and football coach.
He led the Lady Wildcats to a 20-9 record, a 5-AAAAA Region Runner-up title and a GHSA Sweet 16 appearance in his first year as head coach. Coach Bailey was named Coach of the Year in 2013.
Coach Bailey has also served as the head boys’ basketball coach at New Manchester High School. During his tenure, the team earned numerous accolades, including 5-AAAAA Region Championship, a 5-AAAAA Elite 8 appearance, and he received his second Coach of the Year award in 2021.
Most recently, Coach Bailey has served as a basketball coach and educator at Salem High School. He and his wife, Kim, have three children, Amber, Orlandis, and Kennedy and five grandchildren.
