Although autumn, or fall as it is most commonly known in North American English, does not officially begin until Thursday, September 22, when calendars rolled over to September 1, most people probably thought that autumn has already fallen.
September kicks off the beginning of football, festivals, and fall foliage. Although high school football games now begin in late August and the college season debuted locally on Thursday night when the West Georgia Wolves routed Carson Newman College 38-7 in their season opener, the leaves are now slowly beginning to turn, and organizers of the traditional fall festivals are gearing up.
On the local scene, next Friday, Sept. 9, the Velcro Pygmies Concert at the Carrollton Amp will be staged. The 80s music cover band is being sponsored by the Irish Bred Pub in recognition of its 16th anniversary.
Next up the following day, Saturday, September 10, the 2nd Annual Buffalo Creek Fall Festival returns to the Carroll County Ag Center located just off the Carrollton Bypass at 900 Newnan Road. A wide variety of nearly 100 vendors, both inside and outside the Ag Center, will be displaying and selling their wares.
The event, which runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, will feature kids games, live animals, workshops, horticultural speakers, Buffalo Creek tours, and food trucks.
Also on Sept. 10 is another longstanding local fall event, the annual Gold Rush Festival in Villa Rica. A 5K race at 8 a.m. will be followed by the Gold Rush Parade featuring marching bands and the local Shriners. Food and craft vendors and local entertainment will continue until 5 p.m. as the community celebrates he 96th anniversary of the 1826 gold rush. .
Additionally, the Gold Rush Festival Concert will head line the Fleetwood Mac tribute band, Rumors, set for 8 to 10 p.m. at The MILL amphitheater.
Reserved seats can be purchased at htttps://www.freshtix.com/events/rumors-a-fleetwood-mac-tribute-2022.
Also coming up on the fall horizon is the highly popular McIntosh Reserve Fall Festival that is scheduled for the weekend of Sept. 24-25 at Tanner State Park. Highlights include a community parade, handcrafted clothing, great food prepared on the spot, and live music.
Yet another event on he 24th will be the Mt. Zion Eagle Band Car and Craft Show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Mother Nature is already gearing up to get involved in the fall season with the coloring of her fall pallet. Although the leaves are very slowly beginning to turn, the peak season when all roads lead to the mountains of Georgia and beyond for the annual "leaf tours" usually doesn't begin until mid-late October and early November.
The keys for the vibrant autumn hues is warm, sunny days paired with cool, evenings, but with temperatures not dropping to freezing or below at night.
Georgia usually experiences a long fall foliage season because of the varied elevations of the Blue Ridge Mountains and the Lower Coastal Plain. The changes of color on trees moves into lower elevations, including west Georgia and Carroll County, by late October-early November.
Many of Georgia's state parks are considered ideal locales to view the fall foliage. Carroll County's Tanner State Park has its own degree of autumn beauty, but Vogel, Amicalola Falls, Black Rock Mountain, Tallulah Gorge, and Unicoi state parks, all located, in northeast Georgia, and Cloudland Canyon State Park in the northwestern part of the state in Dade County near Lookout Mountain, are also popular destinations for fall leaf-lovers.
Whether it be the availability of home-cooked food at nearby eateries, state parks also provide a abundance of facilities for camping and picnicking.
Although fall doesn't officially begin for another three weeks, plans for fall excursions are undoubtedly being made for such events as the Apple Festival in Cornelia, Yellow Daisy Festival in Stone Mountain, and Pioneer Days in Cartersville, just to name a few.
And if your a music lover, the Atlanta Jazz Festival at Piedmont Park in Atlanta features jazz on two stages, food, and a marketplace is slated for a two-day run, Sept. 5 and 6.
Although one of the most popular events on the music and social calendar in the Atlanta area each year, Music Midtown at Piedmont Park has been cancelled for 2022, "due to circumstances beyond their control," according to event organizers.
To follow is a list of area fall festivals and other events that are scheduled in the west Georgia and Metro Atlanta areas during Labor Day Weekend and also later during the fall.
Dragon Con (Downtown Atlanta)- Aug. 29 - Sept. 4
Sky High Balloon Festival (Callaway Gardens)- Sept. 2-4
Marietta Art in the Park- Sept. 3-5
Yellow Daisy Festival (Stone Mountain)- Sept. 8-11
Oktoberfest (Helen)- Sept. 8 - Oct. 30
Chattahoochee Mountain Fair (Clarkesville)- Sept. 9-17
Hong Kong Dragon Boat Festival (Lake Lanier)- Sept. 10
Atlanta Food & Wine Festival (Atlanta Historic Fourth Ward Park)- Sept. 15-18
Buckhead Fine Arts Festival (Atlanta-Buckhead)- Sept. 17-18
Ocmulgee Indigenous Celebration (Macon)- Sept. 17-18
North Georgia State Fair (Marietta)- Sept. 22-Oct. 2
Big Red Apple Festival (Cornelia)- Sept. 24
Plains Peanut Festival (Plains)- Sept. 24
Sweet Auburn Music Festival (Atlanta)- Sept. 24-25
Stone Mountain Scottish Festival and Highland Games (Stone Mountain)- Oct. 14-16
