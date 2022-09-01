Although autumn, or fall as it is most commonly known in North American English, does not officially begin until Thursday, September 22, when calendars rolled over to September 1, most people probably thought that autumn has already fallen.

September kicks off the beginning of football, festivals, and fall foliage. Although high school football games now begin in late August and the college season debuted locally on Thursday night when the West Georgia Wolves routed Carson Newman College 38-7 in their season opener, the leaves are now slowly beginning to turn, and organizers of the traditional fall festivals are gearing up.

Trending Videos