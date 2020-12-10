}Roopville Road Baptist Church is joining other churches across Georgia next week in hosting a bus tour that encourages voters to participate in the Jan. 5 U.S. Senate runoffs.
Faith Wins, a national nonprofit organization, is leading the effort to get as many residents as possible to “vote their biblical values” next month.
The five-day tour starts in Dalton on Dec. 14 and ends in Valdosta on Dec. 19. The bus tour will stop at Roopville Road Baptist, 835 North Highway 27, on Dec. 16 at 12:30 p.m.
“Faith Wins is a 501©(3) organization founded with the mission of engaging Christians in the public arena,” a statement on the nonprofit’s website said. “As such, Faith Wins does not endorse candidates for office or political campaigns. The information provided is to provide resourceful information about the elections and should not be construed as endorsing a candidate or campaign.”
Voters across Georgia will return to the polls on Jan. 5 to cast their ballots in two U.S. Senate runoff races. U.S. Sen. David Perdue and Democratic opponent Jon Ossoff is squaring off for one of Georgia’s U.S. Senate seats, while U.S. Kelly Loeffler is facing Democratic challenger the Rev. Raphael Warnock in the second.
“Since these events are being sponsored by 501©(3) nonprofit organizations, there will be no campaigning for any candidates or political parties,” said Pastor Mike Griffin, public affairs representative for the Georgia Baptist Mission Board. “It is a time of prayer, encouragement and action. These are the most critical days for Christians to be involved as salt and light in government.”
Griffin has served as the public affairs representative for the panel since 2014, and his duties include lobbying at the state Capitol and speaking on moral and religious liberty issues around the state. He has more than 35 years of experience as a Southern Baptist pastor in Georgia.
Anyone interested in going must register for the event online at faithwins.us/events. Scroll through the schedule to find the Roopville Road event and click “Register Here” to fill out the form.
The Georgia Baptist Mission Board, along with the Citizen Impact nonprofit, is working with Faith Wins to help schedule the tour.
Keynote speakers on the tour include Chad Connelly and Byron Foxx, who both work with Faith Wins, Citizen Impact Executive Director Paul Smith and former Congressman Bill McEwen.
“This event is critical for God’s people to be well educated on the issues at stake in this upcoming Senate runoff,” said Roopville Road Minister of Music and Administration Bryant Turner. “We are thankful to provide a time for people to gather together at Roopville Road for a time of encouragement and prayer for our country and the importance of this election.”
