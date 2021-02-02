Rick Martin feels as if he cheated death.
For days, the Lithia Springs resident — who serves as communications director for the Douglas County Board of Commissioners— laid in the hospital bed with only a ventilator keeping him alive as he battled COVID-19. The disease had ravaged his lungs and prevented him from breathing on his own.
Although fear had begun to set in, Martin was determined to pull through the deadly virus that had claimed 442,399 lives in the United States as of Monday afternoon, according to the Johns Hopkins University COVID-19 map.
“I was extremely frightened,” Martin said in an interview with Georgia Public Broadcasting. “I literally said, ‘You know, I’m not ready to go.’ ”
Many survivors of COVID-19 say you have to have a will to live as you battle the illness.
And Martin drew on three things to pull through. He said he wasn’t ready to leave his wife and two daughters behind.
While many survivors don’t like to talk about their experience of battling COVID-19, especially if they were near death, was Martin open with GPB about his ordeal.
He has led many of the county’s efforts in communicating ways to avoid contracting the illness by wearing a mask, social-distancing and washing your hands.
He did interviews with county leaders and public health officials as the county launched a campaign to keep citizens safe.
He has a 30-year background in journalism, so Martin is upfront about his experience.
“I took video only to remind myself how fragile life is and how close I could have been on that same stretcher, wrapped in a sheet and taken away with no family, no friends,” he told GPB.
Martin’s long road to recovery included five days of one-hour exercises, including walking, sitting-standing repetitions and core body strengthening — some of the basic things most people take for granted on a daily basis.
“These are experiences that I never imagined I would be encountering: Having to learn how to walk with a walker and gain strength in my legs,” he said, “when, just a month before, you’re walking, you’re exercising or you’re running. And then you’re struck with the deadly virus.”
Martin, 51, pulled on his deep faith. He often opened Board of Commissioners meetings with an invocation and words of encouragement.
It was that faith, he contends, that pulled him through his battle against the coronavirus.
“The power of prayer is a mighty thing,” Martin said. “But you never know how mighty it is until your life depends on it.”
