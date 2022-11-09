On this Veteran’s Day, let’s honor and remember those whose service ensures our right to vote. The elections of this week are possible because through the history of our nation, men and women have guarded our democracy. We are grateful for those who answer the call, not to take up arms, but to serve to keep the peace.
In many places, the right to vote doesn’t exist, is limited to a wealthy few or is manipulated by those who cling to power at all costs. How grateful I am as an American for the freedom to write these words! I am thankful for the right to go to my local polling place and cast my ballot. I’m appreciative of my neighbors in Carroll County who work and volunteer to ensure that our elections are secure and run smoothly. I voted early this time, and I had a chance to catch up with some old friends. We can trust that our votes are counted accurately and fairly.
The relationship between religion and democracy in America is established in our Constitution. The First Amendment states, “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof . . . .” Though many people talk about the U.S. as a Christian nation, the Founding Fathers provided the freedom for everyone to exercise their religious and spiritual beliefs and practices. That means that Jews, Muslims, Sikhs, Hindus, Buddhists and even pagans and atheists have just as much right as Christians to gather, worship, and practice their faith (or not) in America. We are great experiment in religious freedom that gets a booster every time we vote.
There are many Christians and people of faith around the world who do not enjoy the freedom to practice their faith. The right to practice one’s faith and the right to vote freely seem to be intertwined. Political oppression and religious oppression often go hand in glove. We need look no further than the story of Moses and the enslaved Hebrews under Pharaoh in the book of Exodus. Authoritarian power seeks to control all aspects of people’s lives, but most especially religious practice, because people who put their trust in a higher power will find a way to rebel.
In this election week, Christians and others can be thankful that we are free not only to practice our faith, but to elect those who will protect that freedom. I’m grateful that across the country, people of different faiths participate in our democracy and put themselves forward to serve their neighbors through faith and political practice. Because our Constitution guarantees that Congress cannot establish a religion, I don’t have to worry that someone in power will try to make their faith the law of the land. When my Jewish and Muslim neighbors are free to worship and practice their faith, then I am blessed by the connection of our shared religious freedom. We can watch over one another in love and seek the common good in those places where our faiths intersect—love of God, love of neighbor, and equal justice for all.
I think some Christians forget that our first allegiance is not to a flag or to a badge or to a political symbol. We can honor and uphold our rights as citizens, but we cannot let the labels we choose overshadow the main thing, which is Jesus. For other faiths, I would say the same. Don’t let anything be bigger than your main thing. Despite our differences and divisions, I believe that people of faith share common values that can guide us toward a better way of being neighbors. Every major religion is grounded in love and compassion. Our holy texts and our practices focus on shaping communities of justice and peace. Every faith seeks a more hopeful future for our children.
Thank you to our veterans for your part in ensuring that we can vote and that we can pray, each in our own way. For my part, I seek the beloved community where swords are turned into plowshares and we no longer have to practice war. I pray and I vote for the sake of peace and love.
