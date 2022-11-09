On this Veteran’s Day, let’s honor and remember those whose service ensures our right to vote. The elections of this week are possible because through the history of our nation, men and women have guarded our democracy. We are grateful for those who answer the call, not to take up arms, but to serve to keep the peace.

In many places, the right to vote doesn’t exist, is limited to a wealthy few or is manipulated by those who cling to power at all costs. How grateful I am as an American for the freedom to write these words! I am thankful for the right to go to my local polling place and cast my ballot. I’m appreciative of my neighbors in Carroll County who work and volunteer to ensure that our elections are secure and run smoothly. I voted early this time, and I had a chance to catch up with some old friends. We can trust that our votes are counted accurately and fairly.

Trending Videos