Juliuz Walton credited his faith for making the leap to Charleston Southern next season.

Juliuz Walton signed with Charleston Southern University in South Carolina as a defensive end. Walton commented on his decision to become a Buccaneer, crediting his faith to the decision.

“They are big on faith and that is something I hold close to my heart.” Walton also felt welcomed by the coaching staff and how they believed in him throughout the recruiting process.

