Juliuz Walton signed with Charleston Southern University in South Carolina as a defensive end. Walton commented on his decision to become a Buccaneer, crediting his faith to the decision.
“They are big on faith and that is something I hold close to my heart.” Walton also felt welcomed by the coaching staff and how they believed in him throughout the recruiting process.
Walton recorded 132 total tackles during his time as a part of the Lions defense, 79 of which came in the 2022 season. He also averaged 6.6 tackles per game and forced 13 sacks this season, 10 more than any other defensive player for the Lions. Walton said he credits his ability to put pressure on the offense to his spin move he uses to get past the line.
Walton achieved a career high 10 tackles on two occasions this season, in a win against Northgate and a loss against Sonoraville. He also forced his only two turnovers of his career by causing a fumble against Redan and Madison County.
Central's Defensive Coordinator Nathan Horsley has coached Walton since he was in eighth grade and said exactly what Charleston Southern would be getting from Walton. Horsley explained that he offers the versatility to put pressure on the quarterback and has the ability to drop back into coverage as well.
