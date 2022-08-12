Voting rights organization Fair Fight began a statewide tour Friday as it teams up with state and local leaders to press county election boards to extend early voting hours, expand weekend voting and open more polling locations.

The “Vote Gold Georgia” tour kicks off today in Augusta and Savannah with Fair Fight hosting roundtable discussions with local community leaders and state legislators. It resumes Saturday with a Savannah voter town hall starting at 1 p.m. at First Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church while other upcoming stops are scheduled for Columbus on the weekend of Aug. 19 and Camilla and Albany the following weekend. More stops are set to be added.

