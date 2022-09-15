When we moved into our home nearly thirty years ago, the former owners had planted two muscadine vines. One is on the far back side near the woods and produces large purple black grapes. The other is on the west side and produces the golden pink variety called scuppernongs. I have learned that both are properly considered muscadines, but scuppernongs are a cultivar of the native muscadine named for the Scuppernong River in North Carolina. The original mothervine is on Roanoke Island and dates back hundreds of years, probably first cultivated by indigenous people of the region.

This year, we are having a bumper crop, and so I decided it was time to make some muscadine jelly. I prefer making strawberry freezer jam. It’s quick and easy and almost impossible to mess up. The delicate art of making jelly entails a distillation process to clarify the juice. Real jelly makers have all the right equipment to ensure that the juice is pure and free of pulp. I don’t have all the right equipment, but I’m pretty proud of my improvised fruit strainer and canner set up. The juice was mostly clear, and my jar ring bottom created the platform to keep the glass jars from cracking in the boiling water bath.

