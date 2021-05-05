Ezma Lee Akers Thomas, 88, of Carrollton, Georgia, died on Tuesday, May 4, 2021.
Funeral service will be held at Beulah Baptist Church on Thursday, May 6, 2021, at 3:30 p.m. The family will receive friends at the church from 1:30 p.m. until the service time.
Interment will be in Beulah Baptist Church Cemetery.
Due to COVID those in attendance please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
