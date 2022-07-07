With temperatures continuing to soar locally, the National Weather Service issued a Heat Advisory for Carroll County and most of western Georgia for the period beginning yesterday and continuing through the weekend.
Generally, a heat advisory means that the maximum heat index temperature is predicted to be 100 degrees or higher for at least two days, and night time air temperatures will not drop below 75 degrees.
However, it should be noted that the heat index is not just related to the temperature gauged on a thermometer, but also factors in the relative humidity which accounts for the amount of moisture in the air. Simply stated, there is a difference between just being hot and being "sticky hot."
According to the NWS, a higher temperature in combination with a high relative humidity prevents evaporation and makes the human body feel hotter than it really is. The higher the humidity, the harder it is for the body to cool down because sweat, a natural cooling mechanism, can not evaporate as readily in muggy air. The higher the heat index equates to more precautions that need to be taken to avoid heat exhaustion or heat stroke, the latter condition sometimes being fatal.
Based on a scale developed by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and using projected temperature figures for Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Carrollton's heat index will average 95 this weekend. According to the National Weather Service's heat index scale that gauges the likelihood of heat disorders, "extreme caution" is advised when there is such a high heat index and there is prolonged exposure to the sun and strenuous activity.
To follow is a chart developed by the Centers for Disease Control in Atlanta that is used to determine how dangerous the heat is based on the heat index, the associated warning signs and what should be done when the symptoms occur.
HEAT EXHAUSTION
- heavy sweating
- cold, pale
- fast, weak pulse
- nausea or vomiting
- muscle cramps
- tiredness or weakness
- dizziness
- headache
- fainting
Actions to Take:
- move to a cool place
- loosen clothing
- place cool
- place wet cloths on your body or take a cool bath
HEAT STROKE
- high body temperature of 103-degrees or higher
- hot, dry or damp skin
- fast, strong pulse
- headache
- dizziness
- nausea
- confusion
- losing consciousness
Actions to Take:
- call 911 immediately (a heat stroke is considered a medical emergency)
- move the person to a cooler place
- help lower the person's temperature with cool cloths or a cool bath
- sip water
THE WEEKEND FORECAST
Although the National Weather Service listed a high of 93 on Wednesday and showed a 90-degree mark Thursdays, temperatures are projected to dip slightly to highs of 88 and 83 on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.
The best chances for showers and possibly a few scattered thunder storms, according to the Weather Service, are forecast for the afternoon hours on Saturday and Sunday.
On a historical note, the highest official temperature ever recorded n Carrollton was 103 degrees on July 13, 1980. For the state of Georgia, the record is 112 degrees in Louisville on July 24, 1952.
