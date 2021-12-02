While the pandemic has forced many people to shun crowds, life — and death — has gone on, leaving those who’ve lost love ones feeling alone in their grief, said staff of a local funeral home.
At a funeral where you would normally expect about 100 people, only about half that are attending, said Bill Hightower of Hightower Funeral Home.
“Because the older generation, and very wisely, they’re still very tentative of gatherings,” Hightower said. “They’re still doing their condolences, but that has taken a different picture.”
In some cases there’s not a funeral at all, he said. In order to follow the governor’s guidelines during the pandemic at times they had to have visitations in the portico or have just a graveside service, Hightower said. But still people need to express their grief, he said. So, in deference to the virus, the funeral home will host a candlelight memorial in which families can light a candle for their loved one in a private setting at Hightower Funeral Home this evening from 5 to 7.
Hightower said that the staff called each and every family that the funeral home had served this year to invite them, but anyone who has lost a loved one can come, he added.
Sunshine Smith, an employee of the funeral home, lost her mother this year. So, she understands both from her personal grief, but also from working with families at Hightower, that being able to give a voice to loss is important. That’s why the funeral home offers a tangible way to remember. It’s something she believes will help people remember but not be overwhelmed with sadness.
The holidays are especially hard after losing a loved one, she said. At a time when family and friends draw together, someone is missing.
“In my family, on Christmas Day, we go to my mom and dad’s,” Smith said. “So her not being there is a terrible void.”
But the candlelight memorial will allow them to remember her in a special way this holiday season.
“We’re doing something to honor her (in) the privacy of our family going and lighting that candle,” Smith said.
The holidays are a difficult time for many people, said Jamie Brown, a Haralson County commissioner and interim director of Haralson Behavioral Health. Particularly if they are separated from family or have experienced the loss of a loved one.
“People associate the holidays with the time of year that is supposed to be fun and festive and enjoyable,” Brown said. “Time with family, time with friends, time off work, time to do gift buying and time to just really be able to enjoy yourselves.”
But the reality doesn’t always live up to the expectations and that can leave people feeling isolated and empty, she said. Everyone handles that grief differently, she said.
“There’s no real right or wrong way to grieve,” Brown said. “It’s just based on that individual’s way of handling things and some people grieve five years, 10 years, there are people grieving 20 years after losing someone.”
Some people withdraw and try to sleep away or ignore the holidays by not going anywhere or interacting with other people. It’s very easy for grief to lead into depression, Brown said.
The most successful way that they’re clients have found to handle the grief during the holiday season is to create new traditions, new memories, create a new holiday for themselves. Change the focus, volunteer, find a way to serve others, work if that’s what you want to do. It doesn’t mean you’ve forgotten your loss, but it doesn’t have to be the center of the holiday, she said.
“Don’t focus on who’s not there,” Brown said. “Give remembrance, pay tribute to, respect the person who was there, but don’t focus the whole holiday on that missing person at the table.”
Plant a tree in memory of that person or create a memory capsule for them and bury it, light that candle, she suggested.
Society tells us the holidays are supposed to be a big, happy family gathered together to celebrate. But that isn’t realistic. Every family is different. Every person is dealing with their own struggles. Everyone has to decide for themselves the best way to spend the holidays and how to deal with their grief, Brown said.
Dealing with grief during the holidays
Jamie Brown, interim director of Haralson Behavioral Health, offered some tips
- Plan ahead — you know the holiday season is coming, make plans so that you’re not sitting at home focused on loss. It can be harder to deal with things when you’re in the midst of it, she said, so make arrangements in advance.
- Know what triggers bad memories and know that it is okay to avoid them.
- Know what you’re grieving and deal with that.
- Look for opportunities to help others.
- If you know someone who is grieving don’t tell them that you understand unless you have suffered the same loss.
- Support them and give them opportunities to be active.
- Know the signs that can signal a need for help including increased sleep, changes in eating habits or hygiene habits.
