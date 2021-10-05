More than 6 million Americans age 65 and older, including over 130,000 in Georgia, are living with Alzheimer’s dementia, according to the Alzheimer’s Association. Within the next three decades that number is projected to skyrocket to nearly 15 million- — unless a cure is discovered.
Teepa Snow, an internationally known dementia care training and educational consultant, discussed the symptoms and effects on victims of dementia. She also devoted much of her time to the physical, mental and emotional pain that is inflicted on the caretakers of individuals with dementia. Sponsored by the Alzheimer’s Group of Carroll County, the seminar was hosted Tuesday at the First Baptist Church of Villa Rica.
“First of all, let’s be clear. Dementia is not a part of normal aging,” Snow said emphatically, “because it involves much more than just being forgetful.”
“And the symptoms can last for as long as 8-12 years,” she added.
She also explained that Alzheimer’s Disease is the most common form of dementia with approximately two-thirds of cases diagnosed as such. In these patients amyloid plaques start to form in key regions of the brain. And even though there are asymptomatic individuals, the majority start displaying a series of signs and symptoms as the plaques become larger and destroy certain tissue in the brain.
“Oddly enough though, they may remember a specific occurrence from years ago, but have totally forgotten something that happened a few minutes ago,” she said, “because some areas of the brain are for short term storage while others store our long term memories.”
Early signs of dementia, according to Snow, include changes in a person’s language. Not using nouns when they speak, having trouble with specifics, and forgetting things that may have just occurred are things that are clues to the progression of dementia.
Snow explained that changes in behavior as dementia progresses also include increasing use of “forbidden words” such as profanity, outbursts of anger, inappropriate comments and sexual references and actions, forgetting surroundings that were once familiar, as well as incontinence and other physical issues.
“However, some external things tend to actually help the person,” Snow explained, “including music, poetry, counting and prayer. And you can’t overemphasize the importance of a gentle touch from someone.”
On one of her visual presentations, Snow displayed pictures of two brains, one of a deceased person who had a normal brain and the other who had been diagnosed with dementia. She pointed out the striking differences between the two.
Also as part of the program, with her associate, Laura Case, serving as an example, Snow demonstrated the importance in guiding a person with dementia gently by the hand rather than pulling he/she by the arm which tends to stimulate feelings of fear and anger.
“No one wants to be jerked about, but people with dementia are particularly scared and angry when these actions occur,” she explained, “and it is also very important to use visual cues and to be both receptive and expressive in your communication.”
According to a special report published by the Alzheimer’s Association in March, 2020, within the next 20 to 30 years the number of people afflicted with Alzheimer’s dementia could jump to nearly 18 million, triple over what it is today.
EDITOR’S NOTE: In tomorrow’s edition of the Times-Georgian, Teepa Snow’s comments on the effect that dementia has on the caretakers of victims of the disease will be featured.
