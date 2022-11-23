Every year as Thanksgiving week ends and the Christmas decorations begin to appear in earnest, I take a few moments to hold back. I don’t want to rush headlong into the busyness of the season. I want to savor the time with family that is unencumbered by material gifts and the pressure to do it all. While Thanksgiving can create its own anxiety around family and food, for me, it’s always been the holiday that draws me into a deep sense of connection and gratitude for the people I love and who love me. Coming into this Thanksgiving, I am so deeply grateful for some sense of normalcy, the ability to gather all together with extended family, and the hope of a better winter for us all.
I’m a planner by nature, which is a helpful skill to have as a pastor who must work six months ahead in the calendar to keep things on track for a busy church or ministry. So yes, I’ve worked on my Christmas gift list, edited my Christmas card mailing list, and picked out a few holiday experiences I hope to enjoy with family and friends. I’ve learned the hard way that less can be more. My church was a good teacher.
As a young pastor, I felt the need to cram all kinds of extras into the Advent season. Here was the time to add a special Bible study, take on two or three extra outreach ministries, make worship extra spectacular. Busy at church, busy at home, I thought that to make the season special we needed to do more. I exhausted myself and my parishioners. Thankfully, they were forgiving, and I matured into someone who could see that space and silence and just being were more helpful postures for the season of Advent. After all, the scripture readings tell us to “Wait!” They also say to be prepared because we know neither the day nor the hour. The preparedness is not measured by the busyness of our hands and feet, but rather by the expectancy in our hearts and spirits.
I’ve learned to segue from Thanksgiving to Advent with an expectant hope for the new thing that God is always doing in our lives. Even as the darkness deepens, the light is coming with an invitation to look up, wake up, listen, and watch. One cannot be busy running all over the place and pay attention to God’s coming. Like a sentry on a hill, we are called to stand and watch. God is coming to us, and we don’t know exactly where or when or how, but we will know the Christ if we look with expectant hope.
I’m reminded that years ago, I was supposed to be pregnant with the hope of a baby during this season. It was a hard year of miscarriage and sadness that lingered. When Advent came, I was exhausted with grief and ready to move on. I read Mary’s song of praise for God’s favor in the gospel of Luke, and her words became the song of hope in my heart. God is in the business of turning things around, lifting up the lowly and scattering the proud, filling the hungry with good things and calling the rich to simplicity, fulfilling promises made generation after generation.
Maybe this year, you are feeling a little sad or overly busy or maybe you are just exhausted. I invite you to be expectant with hope. How can you create the space and time in your life to sit still and listen and watch? Where can you connect more deeply with God’s word, especially the prophetic promises that God is doing a new thing? God is not looking for us to always do more. Sometimes, God just wants us to be still and know God’s grace and love for us. Before things get busy, spend some time this weekend with your spirit in God’s presence. You may learn, like me, that you will want to do less and be more in the moments of grace and peace.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.