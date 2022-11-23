Every year as Thanksgiving week ends and the Christmas decorations begin to appear in earnest, I take a few moments to hold back. I don’t want to rush headlong into the busyness of the season. I want to savor the time with family that is unencumbered by material gifts and the pressure to do it all. While Thanksgiving can create its own anxiety around family and food, for me, it’s always been the holiday that draws me into a deep sense of connection and gratitude for the people I love and who love me. Coming into this Thanksgiving, I am so deeply grateful for some sense of normalcy, the ability to gather all together with extended family, and the hope of a better winter for us all.

I’m a planner by nature, which is a helpful skill to have as a pastor who must work six months ahead in the calendar to keep things on track for a busy church or ministry. So yes, I’ve worked on my Christmas gift list, edited my Christmas card mailing list, and picked out a few holiday experiences I hope to enjoy with family and friends. I’ve learned the hard way that less can be more. My church was a good teacher.

Trending Videos