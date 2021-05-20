Would you like to smile at a crocodile? Hold court with a kangaroo? You can have your chance next month at Pine Mountain Gold Museum.
A variety of reptiles and other animals will be bouncing into the park on June 11, part of a joint program sponsored by the park and the Villa Rica Public Library. The program is free from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. and will be hosted rain or shine at Pine Mountain, located at 1881 Stockmar Road.
The animals will be supplied by Tickled Pink Petting Zoo of Graham, Alabama, a traveling menagerie of kid-friendly critters.
Museum Manager Wesley Berninger said that the event is being co-sponsored by the Villa Rica Public Library, and represents an ongoing policy of city departments teaming up for fun activities.
“They’re kind of using our site because we have a little more space than they do,” Berninger said.
The petting zoo will be bringing a variety of animals to the park, he added.
“I know he’s bringing in a crocodile and at least one kangaroo, and, as I am told, you are going to be able to get close and get your picture made and all that stuff.”
A food vendor is going to be on site during the day’s events and other park attractions will be available, including the museum devoted to Villa Rica’s history as a gold mining area. Other attractions include the gold panning exhibition, and the Pine Mountain Scenic Railroad will be operating if weather permits.
Berninger said that the petting zoo show is one of several small-scale events that the museum is planning, partially in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Such events are easy to manage at the site, where social distancing and other virus control procedures are still mandatory.
Although the park has been known for its farm animal exhibit, the visitation of exotic animals is a new experience, Berninger said.
“It’s the first time we’ve tried anything like this and there’s been quite a response online.”
