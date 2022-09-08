With nearly forty acres of land, owners Joe and Melody Pratt of the Exodus Ranch in Douglasville says it was divine intervention that has gotten them where they are today. Providing the space and horses for equine-assisted therapy, Exodus Ranch is putting some of the most vulnerable in the community on a high horse. 

Residing in Utah, thoughts of relocating to the city of Douglasville wasn’t even a consideration for the Pratts. With Melody working as a flight attendant, and Joe owning a trucking company in North Dakota, the couple was accustomed to traveling and commuting for work. It wasn’t until 2012 that they decided to move to Douglas County and hang up their flight attendant uniform and trucking hats to embark on something new.  

