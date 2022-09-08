With nearly forty acres of land, the owners of the Exodus Ranch in Douglasville, Joe and Melody Pratt, says it was divine intervention that set them on the path of working with some of the most vulnerable in their community.
Residing in Utah, the city of Douglasville wasn’t even a thought for the Pratts. With Melody working as a flight attendant, and Joe owning a trucking company in North Dakota, the couple was accustomed to traveling and commuting for work. It wasn’t until 2012 that they decided to relocate to Douglas County and hang up their flight attendant uniform and trucking hats to embark on something new.
“We actually came to Georgia from Utah. I was a flight attendant for many years and my husband has pretty much trained horses his entire life,” Melody said. “Being a flight attendant, I could pretty much work from anywhere. So, we traveled a lot. We just went around, stayed at a place for a year, and moved along. The last time we came back here from Utah, my oldest daughter had gotten married and informed us that she was pregnant with her first. So, I wanted to be closer to the baby. They lived in Atlanta. We never thought about moving to Douglasville. Being this close to Atlanta was not even anywhere close to where we were. We actually had a property in North Georgia that we planned to build on and ended up selling that and moving here.”
Being people of faith, the Pratts believe that God has a purpose for everything. Starting with their big move to Georgia, to their daughter leaving for L.A. just six months after they relocated, to doing important, much needed work and settling down in new territory, the Pratts walked on faith every step of the way and still is following God’s footprint in the sand.
“Sometimes, I look at him [God] and go, ‘What are you thinking? Thankfully, you know what you are doing because man, I’m just not seeing it right now,’” Melody Said. “But we ended up here. My husband, at the time, had a trucking company in North Dakota. So, he was commuting back and forth. Anyhow, we came here in 2012 so that we could be near them and have a place for the horses, and he wanted to get rid of the company, then, and come back here and just start training again. Then, they had the baby. And when the baby was six months old, they moved to L.A. I was like, ‘Sorry honey, but I’m not moving to L.A., you are out of luck.’”
But God had a plan for the Pratts. With Melody no longer working as a flight attendant, and Joe no longer commuting to North Dakota to manage his trucking company, the Pratts found themselves helping with providing support for foster children suffering with such issues as PTSD and anger. Using their ranch for spaces and their horses to help during the therapy sessions, the Pratts stepped into this calling after the pastor at their church adopted an Ethiopian girl who suffered from Reactive Attachment Disorder, also known as R.A.D. It is a condition where a child doesn’t form healthy, emotional bonds with their caretakers that often stems from emotional neglect or abuse at an early age.
One thing led to another, and the Pratts eventually were contacted by the Special Olympics and later by Women in Crisis and the Wounded Warriors to facilitate their therapy sessions and events. Though it began as a sanctuary for children to get help, Exodus Ranch now serves as a place for not only foster children but for special needs and vulnerable women as well.
“We work with the special needs equestrian part of the Special Olympics,” Melody said. “We facilitate it, which means that they use the ranch and horses. They have their own coaches and everything that comes in and work with the kids, and we provide the space and the horses for them. We also have group homes who come out and just interact.”
Each year, the Pratts host several free events at the Exodus Ranch that cater to these groups of people including foster fun days, special needs fun days, cowboy camps, and more. In October, there will be a Ladies Only Weekend event, also known as the Old Broad Camp. Attendees have to be at least 35 years old to partake. There will be games, trail rides, a sip n’ paint, and food will be provided. There is a charge to participate but all proceeds will go towards helping fund the special events and upkeep of the Exodus Ranch. In November, there will be a Foster to Adoption Day at the ranch which is a free event.
“Women in Crisis comes out a couple of times a year,” Melody said. “We put on canvas painting, horseback riding, etc., and we do hands-on horse therapy.”
In addition to hands-on horse therapy — therapy that allows the person to choose a color of paint that induces the most stress. After choosing a color, the patient puts their hands in the paint, releases their stresses onto the horse by touching him, and the horse is released into the pasture and takes their stress along with him — the Pratts also provide the space for therapists to treat patients through Hippotherapy.
“Hippotherapy is for special needs. Again, we facilitate it and provide the horses and the space, and there is no charge to do it. But it’s for children who are not as mobile and have problems walking or getting around,” Melody said. “When you set them on a horse, the walking of the horse mimics you walking, so it helps work all of their lower body just as if they were going for a walk. So, it helps increase muscle strength and balance.”
The Exodus ranch made its entrance in 2014, and since then, the Pratts have faithfully followed the path God set them on. It is a non-profit, so donations are welcomed as the Pratts have financed most of their events out of pocket. Donations of items like toiletries, plastic silverware, paper towels, plates, and cups are greatly appreciated. Companies looking to sponsor food or things like a port-a-potty are much needed on those event days, and volunteers looking to use their time wisely can help with the upkeep of the ranch by picking up trash, weed eating, grass cutting, fixing the fences, and much more.
If you want to get involved with helping the Exodus Ranch, contact Melody at exodusranch@gmail.com or give them a call at (706) 508-2108.
