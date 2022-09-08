With nearly forty acres of land, the owners of the Exodus Ranch in Douglasville, Joe and Melody Pratt, says it was divine intervention that set them on the path of working with some of the most vulnerable in their community.

Residing in Utah, the city of Douglasville wasn’t even a thought for the Pratts. With Melody working as a flight attendant, and Joe owning a trucking company in North Dakota, the couple was accustomed to traveling and commuting for work. It wasn’t until 2012 that they decided to relocate to Douglas County and hang up their flight attendant uniform and trucking hats to embark on something new.  

