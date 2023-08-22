An exhibition of award-winning photographer, writer and entrepreneur Nancy Richards Farese’s work will open at the Carrollton Center for the Arts on August 31 and run through October 16.
Farese’s “Potential Space: A Serious Look at Child’s Play” photography exhibition explores the human relationship with play and presents a visual index of play from around the world.
“Play is valuable in any society,” said Center for the Arts Manager Tim Chapman. “Our visiting artist and author has characterized her findings through her works of art and words on paper. I look forward to seeing how she has captured this creative topic, both through her lens and with ink.”
The Arts Center will host an opening reception for Farese’s show, August 31 from 5 pm to 7 pm. The exhibition is being sponsored by Dr. Tee and Dana Reeve.
Also, on the following day, September 1, The Center will host a Visiting Author Series luncheon with Farese from 12 pm — 2pm. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased online at carrolltonarts.com, by phone at 770-838-1083 or at the center’s box office at 251 Alabama Street. Carrollton Writers Guild Members receive a five dollar discount.
During the exhibition’s run, adults are encouraged to stop by the center’s Roush Gallery and write on a provided card the ways that they find and create play. Visitors can also add the cards to a community board for others to see and perhaps inspire new play ideas.
Farese, a Carrollton native who currently lives in California, collaborates with international development organizations, including the United Nations High Commission on Refugees, CARE USA and the Carter Center. She is the author of “Potential Space: A Serious Look at Child’s Play” and the founder of CatchLight, a visual-first media organization.
A graduate of the Harvard Kennedy School, she was a fellow at the Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics and Public Policy.
For additional information concerning this event, call 770-838-1083.
