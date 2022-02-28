The Carver High Experience Traveling Exhibit closing reception was held Monday, Feb. 28 at the Villa Rica public library in honor of George Washington Carver High School’s 67th anniversary year and in memory of Carverities lost during the pandemic.
The purpose of this exhibit is to allow present day teenagers to walk through an important moment in local history that was played out in the public schools.
Carolyn Gray, co-founder and curator of The Carver High Museum and Archives of West Georgia Inc. and organized this event after taking a pause of in-person activities since 2015. She is a part of the Carver High class of 1965.
“I want to preserve the local history and that is what this is all about,” Gray said.
The first gathering of former Carver High students was held in 2005 in honor of the 50th anniversary of the school. Carver was built in response to the U.S. Supreme Court decision in the 1954 case of Brown v. Board of Education, which outlawed segregation in public schools.
The Southern States composed a Southern Manifesto that defied the Brown decision by putting forth a separate but equal rubric in place of integration. Under this plan, the state began to build new brick schools for black students which the state considered equal to schools for white students.
Although opening Carver High in 1954 for black students was not in compliance with the law, many black students during the time stated they were grateful for the upgrade from the shacks they were previously attending school in.
“Although we were segregated we still had a family connection,” Villa Rica Councilmember and Carver High class of 1963 Shirley Marchman said.
Prior to the opening of Carver High, black students attended Carroll County Training School. Integration took place from 1965 to 1967 after the federal authorities came back to the southern states and demanded they integrate their school system or close them.
Over the summer of 1965 the Carroll County and City of Carrollton schools boards worked together to create integration plans that would be accepted by the federal authorities. That fall, 11 black students opted out of Carver High and attended Temple High School.
Carver High closed in the spring of 1969 under the school boards’ plans to integrate all schools by the 1969-70 school year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.