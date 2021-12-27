Heating equipment is a leading cause of residential fires in the U.S. according to data from the National Fire Prevention Association.
According to data from the National Fire Prevention Association, local fire departments responded to an annual average of 48,530 fires resulting from negligent heater use between 2014 and 2018.
These fires resulted in 500 deaths, 1,350 injuries, and $1.1 billion in property damage.
Therefore, Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King issued a release asking all Georgians to "exercise caution while using home heating equipment this winter."
If used carelessly, heating equipment such as space heaters and fire places can become fire hazards, King said.
According to King, everyone should have their fireplace or wood stove chimney and chimney connectors inspected and cleaned at the start of the heating season.
Heating equipment should not be plugged into extension cords because this can lead to overheating of the cord, damage to the appliance, and increased risk of fire or electric shock, King said.
Anything that can burn or catch on fire (i.e., furniture, bedding, clothing) should be at least three feet from a heater, fireplace, or wood stove.
According to NFPA, 54% of home heating fire deaths were caused by having heating equipment to close to things that can burn.
Additionally, King said children and pets should be kept away from portable space heaters, heaters should be turned off when leaving the room, and to never use the oven to heat a home.
