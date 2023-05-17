In head coach Umbrah Brown's first year as Central High School's head football coach, there are several aspects of the program that are beginning to build some anticipation for this Fall.
First of all, a new head coach who is also an alumnus of the school is something to be excited about.
"I've been telling people, there's a little bit more attention to detail that goes into wanting to see it done the right way when you come home," Brown said.
The new head coach spent a year as Paulding County's head coach, and he says this experience has helped moving into his new home-town spot.
"It would be different if this was my first time being a head coach," he said. "Going into my second year, you have a little bit better feel for how you want things done and you've got guys around you that know how you want things done."
He also says that his previous experience has helped him this Spring, knowing what aspects of the game he wants his team to attack, such as tackling, blocking, pursuing the football, and other fundamentals, as well as evaluating the kind of talent he will have going into the summer.
And speaking of talent, the Lions will have plenty of it going into this year, especially when it comes to the offensive backfield at both the quarterback and running back positions.
At quarterback, starter Devan Powell will be returning for his senior season with the Lions, and a talented rising freshman, J.R. Harris, is also in contention for the starting job this year.
"We've been consistent in our approach," Brown said regarding his quarterbacks. "We're evaluating everything. We're putting both Devan and J.R. in a situation where they have to compete, and we're going to play the guy that puts us in the best situation to win."
Brown says they are not going to name a starter this early in the year, but they will remain consistent in their evaluation, factoring in their performance in film, practice, meetings, the weight room, and even in the classroom.
"Both of them have had a good spring. Both of them have done some things really well, and both of them have done some things not so well. Both of them have things they need to improve on, and both of them bring something to the table that the other doesn't bring to the table. So for us, it comes down to, 'Who is going to put us in the best position as a team?'"
Despite vying for the starting quarterback spot, Powell also played reps at receiver during Spring Practice on Tuesday, and this is another possible scenario for both Harris and Powell to see the field at the same time.
"Devan has been open to being a contributor to this team and a competitor for this team in any way, whether that's at quarterback, receiver, or [defensive back]," Brown said, noting that Powell drove these conversations on potentially switching positions. "He wants to contribute." Brown concluded.
As for the running back group, Brown indicated it will be more of a two-piece tandem rather than a position battle like the quarterback spot. Jonaz Walton, a rising sophomore, had a stellar season in 2022, rushing for 1,644 yards and 20 touchdowns while also racking up a number of Division-I offers, including Georgia and Alabama, among others.
Now, the Lions also return rising junior Cam Bolton, who was sidelined last season with an injury. Some may forget, but Bolton had a big freshman season of his own in 2021, according to Brown rushing for over 1,000 yards as the team's number-one back.
"I think they're a great complement to each other," Brown said. "We're going to utilize both of them. We'll have packages where we'll have both of them on the field at the same time."
Brown also says that Bolton has had one of the best Spring performances out of anyone on the team, pound-for-pound per position.
"He's been explosive. He hasn't shown any signs of contact shyness," Brown stated. "He's taken to the offense really well. He finishes his runs really well, he's got great vision, and he looks strong and healthy."
With all these pieces stacking in the Lions favor and a home-town guy at the head of the operation, Brown says the excitement and expectations for the team this year are growing.
In his words, "You don't necessarily come back home just to come back home. If you come back home, you come back to do something special."
The Lions wrap up Spring Practice this Friday with a Spring Game at Wheeler High School, kicking off at 7:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.