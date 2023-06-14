Warren Zevon released his third album, “Excitable Boy”, in January of 1978, over 45 years ago.

To this day, it is viewed as his breakthrough album, one that includes his biggest hit single, “Werewolves of London”, a song that has significant wit as well as a melodic hook that is so memorable that it was adopted by Kid Rock as the basic riff for his 2008 single “All Summer Long”.