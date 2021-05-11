After a seven-game spring season, former Haralson County High running back Treylon Sheppard was named an NAIA All-American Honorable Mention.
Sheppard was the featured running back for the Cumberland University Phoenix in Lebanon, Tennessee. In the seven games, he ran for 1,013 rushing yards, becoming the first for the Phoenix since 2012 to gain more than 1,000 yards on the ground. Sheppard also led CU with 11 touchdowns and ranked second in the nation in rushing yards per game (144.7), fourth in total rushing yards for the NAIA, and ninth in scoring per game (9.4 points).
He was named Mid-South Conference Player of the Week on April 5 after rushing for a career-high 280 yards on a career-high 47 carries. These were also the highest single-game totals for an NAIA player during the season. Cumberland won the game 41-38 over Bethel University on the road. The 280 rushing yards is the most by a Phoenix player since the restart of the program in 1990.
“So proud of Treylon,” head coach Tim Mathis said on gocumberlandathletics.com. “He is such a hard worker and a great person as well. The best is yet to come from him.”
Sheppard is the first Cumberland NAIA All-American since 2016.
