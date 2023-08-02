”To everything there is a season. A time for every purpose under heaven.” — Ecclesiastes 3:1 KJV.
Ecclesiastes gives us many examples of seasons we’ll face in life: times of birth, death, weeping and joy. The Bible shows us that experiencing good and bad times in our lives is normal and to be expected.
There are three type of people: Leaf people, the Branch people, and the Root people.
Leaf people are people who come into your life just for a season. You can’t depend on them because they are weak. They only come to take what they want, but if the wind comes they will leave. You need to be careful of these people because they love you when things are okay, but when the wind comes they will leave you.
Branch people are strong, but you need to be careful with them too. They break away when life becomes tough and they can’t handle too much weight. They may stay with you in some seasons, but they will go when it becomes harder.
Root people are very important because they don’t do things to be seen. They are supportive even if you go through a difficult time they will water you and they are not moved by your position they just love you like that. It is not all people you meet or are your friends, that will stay with you. Only the root type of people will stay no matter the season. Identify people accordingly and remember, not everyone comes to permanently stay. Therefore, never make permanent decisions with temporary people. It may affect you big time in the future.
As you get older, you begin to understand more and more that life is not about what you look like or what you own, It’s about the person you’ve become.
Does this sound familiar? Some of y’all come from the “if you quit crying I’ll buy you something generation.” Well, we came from the, “if you don’t stop crying I will give you something to cry about generation.”
We aren’t given a life of good or bad. We are given a life, it is up to us to make it good or bad. Everyone wants to be the sunshine to brighten up someone’s life, but why not be the moon to shine on someone’s darkest hour. When someone helps you while they are struggling too, that’s not help, that’s love. The best revenge is always just to happily move on and let karma do the rest.
I hate when people confuse education with intelligence. You can have a Bachelor’s degree and still be stupid. Every time you get upset at something ask yourself if you were to die tomorrow was it worth wasting your time being angry.
When life gets hard, just remember that nothing lasts forever. You’ve been happy before and you’ll be happy again. You might not see it today but, everything is going to be okay.
