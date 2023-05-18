Inspired by Robert Fulghum whose little book taught us that the simple things of our childhood still serve us well when we grow up.
This week I want to congratulate all those who are graduating from high school and share a few thoughts drawn from the wisdom of Harry Potter. If you are a parent or grandparent reading this column, please pass along my words, as I suspect few if any teenagers read the newspaper. But most of them grew up in the wizarding world of Harry Potter. Within the pages of Harry’s world, there is wisdom for young and old, but most especially for those about to embark on the next great adventure of their lives: adulting.
Let’s begin with the greatest wizard in the world, Albus Percival Wulfric Brian Dumbledore. In Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, he protests to the Minister of Magic, Cornelius Fudge, “You fail to recognize that it matters not what someone is born, but what they grow to be!” Thank the teacher who saw in a squirmy four-year-old a potential scientist, engineer, doctor, dancer, or artist. Thank your parents and grandparents and coaches who encouraged you when you didn’t think you could succeed. Like Harry, we may have a hard start to life, but how we grow and who we become is not determined from our beginning. The future is open to possibility and becoming.
Dumbledore shares more wisdom with Harry who is worried that he might be a little too much like his enemy Voldemort. “It’s our choices, Harry, that show what we truly are, far more than our abilities.” Someone may have all the natural ability in the world but fail to use their gifts for good. Someone with more limited abilities can exceed expectations by the choices they make to do good in the world. Hard work and perseverance are qualities that far outdistance undisciplined natural ability. We lead with commitment to the common good.
Harry works hard to make the right choices, but he doesn’t do it alone. His friends Ron and Hermione accompany him throughout his adventures and often remind him what truly matters. Early on, Hermione establishes the twin themes of the whole series when she says, “Books! And cleverness! There are more important things—friendship and bravery.” Whatever you do and wherever you go, remember that friendship and courage will sustain you in difficult places. Keep the best friendships of childhood, but make room for new relationships with people who might be different, even challenging. I still remember my elementary school nemesis Tracy Spencer, who by the time we entered high school, became one of my best friends. Friendship can cross boundaries of race, language, religion, and even politics. The world needs such boundary crossing from a new generation of leaders. As Dumbledore encouraged the competing schools during the Triwizard Tournament, “Differences of habit and language are nothing at all if our aims are identical and our hearts open.”
These ideas of choice, friendship, growing into who we are, and standing up for what is right give us a blueprint for living well. Maybe you read Harry Potter a while back, but the community formed through these stories will live on into your adult life if you will remember all you learned in this magical world. But it’s not the magic that matters in the end. It’s the truly human, “muggle” qualities of friendship, courage, loyalty, and love that defeat evil.
In the first book, when Harry is captivated by the magic of the Mirror of Erised, Dumbledore cautions him, “It does not do to dwell on dreams and forget to live.” As graduates, I hope you keep dreaming through books about friendship, courage, adventure, magic, love and what it means to live life to the fullest. Then, go out and live a life that matters to yourself and to your friends. And remember what Dumbledore says about difficult times, “Happiness can be found even in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.” Live a life that turns on the light for the world.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.