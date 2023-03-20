Four Art Takeover events this year will bring local artists and creators, live music and hand-crafted specialty beverages to downtown Carrollton.
The city has expanded the annual Art Takeover event downtown from one day to a series of events across the spring and summer. The series will kick off on March 30 with a public sculpture unveiling at the Neva Lomason Library and the openings of a UWG student art show at the Center for the Arts and the Experience DaVinci's Last Supper exhibit at the Depot on Bradley.
The other Art Takeover events will be held April 20, June 15 and August 17 on Adamson Square. Organizers of the event invite the public to check out local creators’ works while exploring the shops and galleries downtown. Attendees can sip and dine from downtown eateries and enjoy art demonstrations and live music
“Art Takeover is a fun way to showcase all the things people love about Carrollton,” said Downtown Coordinator Alyson Moffit. “Artists, local musicians and great food are all part of what makes our downtown unique and vibrant.”
Participating downtown eateries will offer specialty beverages during the Art Takeover events.
