ART TAKEOVER

The city has expanded the annual Art Takeover event downtown from one day to a series of events across the spring and summer. The series will kick off on March 30 with a public sculpture unveiling at the Neva Lomason Library and the openings of a UWG student art show at the Center for the Arts and the Experience DaVinci's Last Supper exhibit at the Depot on Bradley.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Four Art Takeover events this year will bring local artists and creators, live music and hand-crafted specialty beverages to downtown Carrollton.

