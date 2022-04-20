Due to multiple events on the Carrollton City Schools campus and special Carrollton High School prom activities, the following changes will affect parking and traffic on campus on Saturday, April 23.
The CHS prom is being held Saturday, April 23, from 7:30-11 p.m. — there will be an increase in traffic during this time.
Parking at the CHS tennis courts and behind the visitor stands at Grisham Stadium will be closed ALL DAY on April 23.
Due to prom activities, Ben Scott Boulevard (between Grisham Stadium and the tennis courts) will be CLOSED from 8:50-9:30 p.m. on April 23.
The senior walk will be at 10 p.m. in Grisham Stadium. Parking for spectators will be available after 9:30 p.m. at the Pope-McGinnis Student Activity Center and the tennis courts parking lot.
Student parking for prom will be available at the Mabry Arts Center parking lot.
