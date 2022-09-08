State Supreme Court Justices at UWG on Sept. 13

Members of the Georgia State Supreme Court will be on the University of West Georgia campus Tuesday, Sept. 13, at 7 p.m.  The event , which will be held in UWG's Campus Center Ballroom, will kick off The Murphy Center’s Distinguished Lecture Series with “An Evening with Georgia State Supreme Court Justices.”  

 SPECIAL TO THE TIMES-GEORGIAN

The Thomas B. Murphy Center for Public Service's at the University of West Georgia promotes civic engagement by educating and inspiring students and the community about real-world politics. One of the ways this outcome is achieved is through the center’s Distinguished Lecture Series.

The series kicks off next Tuesday, Sept. 13, at 7 p.m. with "An Evening with the Georgia State Supreme Court Justices" in UWG's Campus Center Ballroom.

