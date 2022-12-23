Evelyn Rebecca Blackwelder Caldwell

Mrs. Evelyn Rebecca Blackwelder Caldwell, age 91, of Bremen, Georgia, formerly of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away peacefully on Wednesday morning, December 21, 2022. She was born July 28, 1931, in Carroll County Georgia, the daughter of the late James Rufus Blackwelder and Mary Frances Barnes Blackwelder.

On December 24, 1948 she married her lifelong, fun-loving, companion of 61 years, Manard “Snook” Caldwell. When asked why they married on Christmas Eve, her response was “well, back then there wasn’t anything else to do on Christmas Eve.”

