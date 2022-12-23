Mrs. Evelyn Rebecca Blackwelder Caldwell, age 91, of Bremen, Georgia, formerly of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away peacefully on Wednesday morning, December 21, 2022. She was born July 28, 1931, in Carroll County Georgia, the daughter of the late James Rufus Blackwelder and Mary Frances Barnes Blackwelder.
On December 24, 1948 she married her lifelong, fun-loving, companion of 61 years, Manard “Snook” Caldwell. When asked why they married on Christmas Eve, her response was “well, back then there wasn’t anything else to do on Christmas Eve.”
Evelyn never met a stranger. If she asked enough questions, she would claim kin before you could walk away. If you were in need of her help, she became the perfect advocate in search of that item on your shopping list. With her outgoing personality, she made many lifelong friends as “the Avon lady”. Serving her neighborhood and community for many years. Later she worked for Sewell’s Manufacturing Company in Bremen, Georgia.
In addition to her parents, she was proceeded in death by her loving husband, Snook Caldwell; sister, Sybil Criswell; brother, Jimmy Blackwelder; and son-in-law, Ben Connor.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory a daughter, Sheri Connor of Bremen, Georgia; son and daughter-in-law, Scott and Bobbie Caldwell of Carrollton, Georgia; 3 grandchildren: Brandy Connor Wade and Edward Wade; Chrissy Connor Smith and Ken Smith; and William Blake Caldwell; 6 great-grandchildren: Connor Norton, Claire Norton, Brendan Wade, McKenzie Smith, Ryan Smith, and Blakely Caldwell; 1 great, great-grandchild: Lilith Sage Norton.
Funeral services will be conducted Monday, December 26, 2022 at 2:00pm from Martin and Hightower Funeral Home with Rev. Milford Ballenger officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 12:00pm until the hour of service.
Interment will follow in Abilene Baptist Church cemetery with the following gentlemen serving as pallbearers: Tim Criswell, Cris Criswell, Mike Caldwell, Merlin Caldwell, Scott Shedd, and Doug Steadham.
