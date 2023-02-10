Evelyn Spencer

Evelyn “E.E.” Spencer, 91, passed away peacefully at home Monday afternoon, February 6, 2023 surrounded by her family.

She was born February 13,1931 in St. John’s, Antigua, to the late Robert Simon and Beatrice Richardson Simon. In addition to her parents, she will be welcomed into heaven with open arms by her 17 older brothers. Evelyn dedicated her life to God and worked tirelessly as a missionary in churches in the West Indies and the U.S.

