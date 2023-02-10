Evelyn “E.E.” Spencer, 91, passed away peacefully at home Monday afternoon, February 6, 2023 surrounded by her family.
She was born February 13,1931 in St. John’s, Antigua, to the late Robert Simon and Beatrice Richardson Simon. In addition to her parents, she will be welcomed into heaven with open arms by her 17 older brothers. Evelyn dedicated her life to God and worked tirelessly as a missionary in churches in the West Indies and the U.S.
She is survived by her children, Claudette Spencer, Ermin Spencer and George Spencer Jr.; grandchildren, Maxine Clayton, Zenia Clayton, Nikita Andrew, and Maltimore Andrew; and great-great-grandchildren, Jordan Andrew, Cole Kiker, Bryson Andrew, Sara Kiker, Harper Andrew, and Lillian Kiker. She leaves behind many cousins, nieces and nephews in addition to a large assortment of friends across the U.S., Antigua and England.
Before her Alzheimer’s diagnosis, Evelyn was boisterous, full of life, loved to dance and above all else, enjoyed singing. Her family will remember her as the loving, caring, giving, kind hearted mother, grandmother, aunt and friend that she was.
Funeral services will be conducted Monday, February 13, 2023, at 11 a.m. on her birthday from Martin & Hightower Funeral Home with Pastor Dan Patrick officiating. Interment will follow in the Carrollton City Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home Sunday, February 12, 2023, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
