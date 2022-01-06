Evelyn Bowen

Evelyn Elizabeth Martin Bowen, 89, of Douglasville, Georgia, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022.
Mrs. Bowen was born in Fayette County, Georgia on Oct. 4, 1932, to William Martin and Raymie Anderson Martin.
She was educated in the Fayette County School System and was a member at Grace Baptist Church in Villa Rica, Georgia.
She loved flowers, animals, her family and her church.
Mrs. Bowen was preceded in death by her husband of 25 years, RB Bowen (1975); daughter, Sylvia Dianne Meyers (2020); sisters, Louise Bowen, Geneva Martin, Lois Byrd, Evelee Rutherford; brothers, Raymond Martin and Devis Martin.
Mrs. Bowen is survived by six children; Loretta Gregory, Dale Meadows and fiancé Danny Lanning, all of Villa Rica, Lynn and Kenneth Hudson, of Ball Ground, Georgia, Jane Owens and Randy Bowen, both of Villa Rica, and Cathy Turner and fiancé Matt Elliott, of Douglasville; 19 grandchildren, 42 great-grandchildren, 22 great-great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and a host of friends.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, from 5-8 p.m. at the Jones-Wynn Douglas Chapel.
The service to honor and celebrate the life of Mrs. Bowen will be held on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Jones-Wynn Douglas Chapel with the Rev. Barry Golden officiating. Interment will follow at the New Hope Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery in Villa Rica. The following gentlemen will serve as pallbearers; Brandon Daniell, Cody Hubbard, Ryan Bowen, Allen Williams, Joshua Long and Kenneth Turco.
Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home, 2189 Midway Road, Douglasville, GA 30135, 770-942-2311 has been entrusted with the arrangements.
