Eva Ruth Roberts Holder

Eva Ruth Roberts Holder, 90, died on Friday, Aug.19, 2022, at her residence in Temple.

Mrs. Holder was born in Carroll County on Jan. 23, 1932, daughter of the late Samuel Watson Roberts Sr. and the late Marjorie Claire Otwell Roberts. She was retired from the Carroll County Board of Education and as a member of the First Baptist Church of Temple. She grew up in the Flat Rock community in Carroll County.

