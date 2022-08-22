Eva Ruth Roberts Holder, 90, died on Friday, Aug.19, 2022, at her residence in Temple.
Mrs. Holder was born in Carroll County on Jan. 23, 1932, daughter of the late Samuel Watson Roberts Sr. and the late Marjorie Claire Otwell Roberts. She was retired from the Carroll County Board of Education and as a member of the First Baptist Church of Temple. She grew up in the Flat Rock community in Carroll County.
She graduated from Villa Rica High School in 1948. She attended West Georgia College (now University of West Georgia) and the University of Georgia. Her 40 year teaching career includes 4 years in Paulding County and 36 years in Temple, Georgia. She was dedicated to her family and her many friends. She was a faithful member of the First Baptist Church of Temple and the Temple Public Library is named in her honor. She enjoyed local history and reading. She will be missed by many.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Burell Williams Holder; brothers, Robert Glenn Roberts Jr., Samuel Watson Roberts Jr.
Survivors include sons, Kerry Mark Holder of Atlanta, Scott Roberts Holder of Temple; sisters-in-law, Pauline Roberts of Villa Rica and Annette Roberts of Bountiful, Utah.
The family received friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home in Villa Rica on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, from 1-2 p.m. The funeral service will be conducted from the Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home in Villa Rica with Pastor Justin Rich officiating.
Interment will follow at Meadowbrook Memory Gardens in Villa Rica. The following gentleman will serve as pallbearers: Randy Yates, Larry Estvanko, Mike Kinney, Dave Stitcher, Doug Stitcher and Reid Matthews. Honorary Pallbearer is David Roberts.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the First Baptist Church of Temple Building Fund. P.O. Box 309 Temple, GA 30179.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements, 770-459-3694.
