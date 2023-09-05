Eva Jeanette Harris Budden, age 83, of the Burwell community, passed away on Sunday, September 3, 2023.
Jeanette was born October 8, 1939, in Lake City, Florida, to parents John Charlton Harris and Eva Belle Roberts Harris. She graduated from Georgia Baptist Hospital School of Nursing in Atlanta, Georgia, in 1960, becoming a Registered Nurse. She worked in various hospitals in Atlanta before she and her family moved to Carrollton in 1978, where she was employed by Higgins General Hospital in Bremen, Georgia, until her retirement in 2005. Jeanette was married to Alfred Wingfield Budden of Atlanta for 54 years until his death in May 2014.
Jeanette is survived by daughter, Kathryn Budden Jeter and her husband, Jerry Jeter of Carrollton; daughter, Jennifer Budden Sica, and her husband Antonio Sica, of Williamson; grandchildren, Michael and his wife, Hope Jeter, Ashton Jeter, and great-grandson Ellis Jeter, all of Carrollton; sister-in-law, Margaret Budden Hatcher of Decatur; and many nieces and nephews from the Lake City and Fort Walton areas of Florida and Atlanta.
Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her seven brothers from Lake City, Florida: Edward, E.J., J.W., Johnnie, Clarence, Eddie, and Lewis Harris and their wives.
Jeanette spent 44 years as a registered nurse. Caring for people
was her calling, and she truly loved what she did. She was known to stay in touch with longtime family members and friends, co-workers, fellow church-goers, and the families of many of her patients over the years with heartfelt, handwritten letters and notes of encouragement — a habit she kept all of her life, until she was no longer able to put pen to paper. She was a nurturer, an encourager, a lover of Christ, and a giver of care in every aspect of her life to everyone she knew, a real nurse at heart. She loved being a member of Shiloh United Methodist Church in Burwell, and she was a loving mother and wife.
Graveside services will be conducted Wednesday, September 6, 2023, at 2 p.m. from Carroll Memory Gardens with Min. Scott Eason officiating.
The family will receive friends at Martin & Hightower Funeral Home on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
To send flowers to the family of Eva Jeanette Budden, please visit Tribute Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.