Eva Jeanette Harris Budden

Eva Jeanette Harris Budden, age 83, of the Burwell community, passed away on Sunday, September 3, 2023.

Jeanette was born October 8, 1939, in Lake City, Florida, to parents John Charlton Harris and Eva Belle Roberts Harris. She graduated from Georgia Baptist Hospital School of Nursing in Atlanta, Georgia, in 1960, becoming a Registered Nurse. She worked in various hospitals in Atlanta before she and her family moved to Carrollton in 1978, where she was employed by Higgins General Hospital in Bremen, Georgia, until her retirement in 2005. Jeanette was married to Alfred Wingfield Budden of Atlanta for 54 years until his death in May 2014.

