Ms. Eva Jean White Key, age 57, of Bremen died on June 30, 2023. Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday July 8, 2023 at 12 Noon at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 602 Newnan Rd, Carrollton, GA 30117. Viewing will be held TODAY from 2-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Final arrangements entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.
Trending Recipes
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- Today in History, July 7, 2023
- Shots fired lead to arrest
- Storm take on rival Revs in final game
- Local man launches movie project to help fund kidney transplant foundation
- Brown sees a new Central in first year as head coach
- Heard County man killed in single-vehicle car crash
- Carroll County company to sponsor Ga. High School Football Media Day
- Caratini 8th-inning homer lifts Brewers over Cubs 6-5, overcoming Bellinger's 4 hits, 3 RBIs
Most Popular
Articles
- Three days of music, fireworks will fill the air in Carrollton, July 1-4
- Tallapoosa man wanted in shooting
- ACE unit seizes over 4,500 Oxycodone pills
- BOC gives thumbs up to Carrollton annexation
- Blood and Marrow Drives Honor Local Pediatrician
- A CARROLLTON CELEBRATION
- Jason Nelson Howard
- Daniel announces run for HC Sheriff
- Jennifer Phillips Bell
- CELEBRATING AMERICA
Images
Videos
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.