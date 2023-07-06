Ms. Eva Jean White Key, age 57, of Bremen died on June 30, 2023. Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday July 8, 2023 at 12 Noon at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 602 Newnan Rd, Carrollton, GA 30117. Viewing will be held TODAY from 2-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Final arrangements entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.

