Mrs. Eura Lee Williams Brock, of Bowdon, Georgia, passed away on Oct. 9, 2020. She was 87.
Mrs. Brock was born on July 16, 1933, in Woodland, Alabama, to the late Emmett and Willow Lois Williams.
She and her husband of 66 wonderful years, Carroll Brock, owned and operated Brock Fabrics in Bowdon. She was a lifelong member of Kansas Baptist Church and the Kansas community. She loved to fish, sew, gardening, and being with her family. She will be remembered as a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother.
In addition to his parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her grandson, Zack Musgrove.
Survivors include her children and their spouses, Tony Brock, Carolyn and Tony Musgrove, and Karen and Scott Cosper; his grandchildren, Adam Brock, Eric Brock, Ben Musgrove, Drew Musgrove, Molly Musgrove, Lindsey Hammond, and Courtney Waldon; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Kansas Baptist Church Cemetery. Interment will follow the services.
Messages of condolence can be sent to the family at www.rainwaterfuneralhome.com.
Rainwater Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.