Eula Mae Arrington Webb, 90, of Carroll County, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. She passed away peacefully in her granddaughter’s home, following an extended illness.
She was born July 25, 1932, in Heard County, the daughter of the late Charlie Harris Arrington and Hattie Lou Adams Arrington. Along with her siblings, she moved to Carroll County with her parents who were sharecroppers at the time. She attended the Old Oak Mountain “One Room” Schoolhouse. She married Rudolph “Rudy” Frank Webb and moved to Florida for a spell before returning to Carroll County. Along with being a wonderful homemaker, she worked several different jobs including the Atlanta Journal-Constitution where she retired. She had a giving soul and donated to countless charities. She will always be remembered as a very caring and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Webb was preceded in death by her husband, Rudolph “Rudy” Webb; twenty-one siblings, including brothers, Charlie “Mon” Monroe Arrington, A.D. “D” Arrington, William “Wid” Arrington, Bobbie “Bob” Arrington, Jeppie “Jep” Arrington; sisters, Lonie Noles, Adella Smith, Leeallen Arrington, Carrie Arrington, Parrie Jiles, Allie Lee Arrington, Cora Lee Watson, Lola Clay and Ida Van-Fossen.
Survivors include sons, Rudy Allen Webb and Donald David Webb of Carrollton; daughter-in-loves, Sheri Taylor of Whitesburg, and Sheri Webb of Conyers; granddaughters, Lisa Webb of Whitesburg, Laura Frey and her fiancé Jody Wood of Villa Rica, Taylor Armstrong and her husband, Josh Armstrong of Crestview, FL; great-grandchildren, Jenna Frey of Villa Rica, Christian Webb of Whitesburg and Riley McKibbin of Whitesburg; also, a large and loving extended family of nieces, nephews and cousins. A special thanks to Holly and Dee of Home at Heart and the wonderful staff of Sacred Journey Home Hospice.
Visitation for family and friends will be on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, from 5-7 p.m. at Almon Funeral Home.
Funeral services for Mrs. Eula Webb will be conducted on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at Almon Chapel at 11 a.m. with Pastor John Lemmings officiating.
Interment will follow at Stripling Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Christian Webb, Jenna Frey, Jody Wood and Russel Adair.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Carroll County Humane Society, P.O. Box 1304, Carrollton, Georgia 30112; or Carroll County Veterans, P.O. Box 1062, Carrollton, Georgia 30112.
Messages of condolence may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com. Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton, Georgia has charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.