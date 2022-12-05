Eula Webb

Eula Mae Arrington Webb, 90, of Carroll County, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. She passed away peacefully in her granddaughter’s home, following an extended illness.

She was born July 25, 1932, in Heard County, the daughter of the late Charlie Harris Arrington and Hattie Lou Adams Arrington. Along with her siblings, she moved to Carroll County with her parents who were sharecroppers at the time. She attended the Old Oak Mountain “One Room” Schoolhouse. She married Rudolph “Rudy” Frank Webb and moved to Florida for a spell before returning to Carroll County. Along with being a wonderful homemaker, she worked several different jobs including the Atlanta Journal-Constitution where she retired. She had a giving soul and donated to countless charities. She will always be remembered as a very caring and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Trending Videos