Mrs. Eula Mae Akers Tyson Stitcher, age 93, of Carrollton, Ga died on Thursday, April 20, 2023.
Mrs. Stitcher was born on October 17, 1929 in Carroll County, Ga, the daughter of the late Samuel Davis Akers and Dona Lee Huckeba Akers. She was a retired textile worker and was a member of The Villa Rica Church of Christ.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Alton Stitcher, on December 10, 2006; daughter and son-in-law, Charlsie and Randall Lewis; six sisters, Viola Denney, Doris Akers, Ellen Yates, Lucille Thomas, Christine Collins, Ezma Thomas; two brothers, Roy Akers, Gerald Akers and one granddaughter, Rebecca Lewis.
Survivors include sons, “Bubba” Gerry Tyson of Carrollton, Randy Tyson Sr., (Brenda) of Carrollton; brother, Harvie Akers of Carrollton; 12 grandchildren; 26 great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, April 23 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Almon Funeral Home and on Monday from 11 a.m. until funeral hour.
Funeral service will be on Monday, April 24, 2023 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Almon Funeral Home with Rev. Patrick Gray officiating.
Interment will be in Carroll Memory Gardens with Joey Collins, Lewis Thomas, Brian Phillips, Rick Phillips, Donnie Pruiett and Randy Tyson, Jr. serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Randy Tyson, Sr., Gerry Tyson, the late Jerry Sanders, Rex Sanders, Dalyn Tyson and Peyton Parmer.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
