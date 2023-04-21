Eula Mae Akers Tyson Stitcher

Mrs. Eula Mae Akers Tyson Stitcher, age 93, of Carrollton, Ga died on Thursday, April 20, 2023.

Mrs. Stitcher was born on October 17, 1929 in Carroll County, Ga, the daughter of the late Samuel Davis Akers and Dona Lee Huckeba Akers. She was a retired textile worker and was a member of The Villa Rica Church of Christ.

