Mrs. Eula Mae Akers Tyson Stitcher, age 93, of Carrollton, Ga died on Thursday, April 20, 2023.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, April 23 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Almon Funeral Home and on Monday from 11 a.m. until funeral hour.

To plant a tree in memory of Eula Stitcher as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Trending Videos