Mr. Eugene T. Upchurch, age 94, of Austell passed away Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at Cherokee Center.
He was born July 26, 1928 in Atlanta.
The family will receive friends Monday, June 12, 2023 from 10-11 a.m. at J Collins Funeral Home.
Graveside Service will be conducted Monday, June 12, 2023 at noon from the Crossroads Cemetery located at 78 Old Dallas Acworth Hwy, Dallas, GA with Rev. Anthony Pace officiating. Military honors will be presented by the United States Navy Honor Guard.
To send condolences, visit our website at www.jcollinsfuneralhome.com
