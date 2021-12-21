Eugene Fessler, 62, of Douglasville, died on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021.
The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home in Douglasville on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. Memorial service will be conducted on Tuesday at 7 p.m. from the chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home.
For the family and friends in Pennsylvania a service will take place at a later date at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
Messages of condolences may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home and Crematory of Douglasville in charge of arrangements; 770-942-2311.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.