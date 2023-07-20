Mr. Ethemial G. Calloway, age 68, of College Park, GA died on July 17, 2023. Celebration of Life services will be held on Saturday July 22, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul AME Church , 1540 Pryor Road SW Atlanta, GA 30315, Rev. Shawn D. Drains, Senior Pastor; Bishop Dier Hopkins, Eulogist. Interment will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. Viewing will be Friday July 21, 2023 from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at St Paul AME Church. Final arrangements entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.