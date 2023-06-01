Mother Ethel Kate Echols, age 80, of Carrollton died on May 29, 2023. Celebration of Life services will be held on Saturday June 3, 2023 at 11 a.m. at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 602 Newnan Road, Carrollton, GA 30117. Interment will follow at Carrollton City Cemetery. Viewing will be Friday June 2, 2023 from 2-7 p.m. Final arrangements entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.

